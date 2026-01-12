The Rays acquired Wisely and Ken Waldichuk from Atlanta on Monday in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations.

Wisely came up through the minors with the Rays before being traded to the Giants in November 2022. The 26-year-old is a career .214/.265/.319 hitter over parts of three major-league seasons, but he's slashed .275/.372/.433 at the Triple-A level and can play all over the diamond. Wisely is out of minor-league options and could compete for the Rays' opening at second base, though a reserve role is likelier.