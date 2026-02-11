The Rays traded Wisely to Atlanta on Tuesday in exchange for cash.

The 26-year-old infielder was DFA'd by Tampa Bay on Friday after the team acquired Victor Mesa in a trade with Miami. Wisely will now recapture a 40-man spot upon moving to Atlanta, but he is out of minor-league options and will have to break spring training with the big-league club to hold onto his roster spot. Joe Jimenez (knee) was placed on the 60-day IL in a corresponding move.