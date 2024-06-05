Wisely is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks.
The lefty-hitting Wisely will hit the bench for the second day in a row while the Giants face off against another southpaw (Jordan Montgomery). Tyler Fitzgerald will get the nod at shortstop Wednesday, but Wisely should see the majority of the starts at the position while Nick Ahmed (wrist) remains on the injured list.
