Wisely isn't in the Giants' lineup for Saturday's game against Texas.
With lefty Andrew Heaney set to toe the slab for the Rangers, the lefty-hitting Wisely will step out of the lineup. Tyler Fitzgerald will take over at shortstop, batting ninth.
