Wisely is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Phillies, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Though he'll retreat to the bench with southpaw Cristopher Sanchez on the hill for Philadelphia, the lefty-hitting Wisely looks to have captured the strong side of a platoon at shortstop with the right-handed-hitting Marco Luciano, who gets the starting nod Wednesday. Wisely started in five of the previous six games, going 9-for-17 with a home run, a stolen base, five RBI and three runs.