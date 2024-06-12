Wisely went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's loss to the Astros.

Wisely evened the game up with a solo blast off Ronel Blanco in the third inning, though that wound up being the only run the Giants scored on the night. He's now tallied an RBI in back-to-back games, and it was his second homer since his callup May 11. The 25-year-old has given the Giants steady production at the plate against right-handed pitching, slashing .304/.322/.446 with four extra-base hits, nine RBI, seven runs and a 2:12 BB:K in 59 plate appearances.