Wisely went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Monday's 8-4 win over the Phillies.

After being called up from Triple-A Sacramento on May 11, Wisely started in just one of the ensuing 10 games, but the 25-year-old since appears to have moved into the strong side of a platoon at shortstop with Marco Luciano. Wisely has started in each of the last three games and in three of the Giants' previous four matchups with right-handed starting pitchers, going a collective 9-for-15 with a home run, a double, a stolen base, five RBI and three runs during that stretch. So long as he's swinging a hot bat, Wisely should continue to play ahead of Luciano until Nick Ahmed (wrist) is reinstated from the injured list.