Wisely went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI in Saturday's 7-2 extra-inning win over the Mets.

Getting the start at shortstop and batting ninth, Wisely led off the 10th inning with a single that brought home the phantom runner and kicked off a five-run rally by the Giants. The 25-year-old utility player is batting .385 (5-for-13) since his promotion after producing a .311/.403/.487 slash line in 32 games for Triple-A Sacramento, and the door could be open for him to see more action at shortstop with Marco Luciano struggling to provide reliable defense.