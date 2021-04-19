Doval struck out two batters and pitched a perfect seventh inning to earn a hold in Sunday's 1-0 win over the Marlins.

Doval made his major-league debut Sunday. The hard-throwing right-hander struck out Jesus Aguilar on three pitches, then got Garrett Cooper to ground out before fanning Adam Duvall. The 23-year-old Doval spent the bulk of 2019 at High-A San Jose, where he had a 3.83 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 80:34 K:BB across 56.1 innings, all as a reliever. His fastball registered as high as 98 mph Sunday -- if he can show strong command, he may stick around the big club for a while.