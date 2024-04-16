Doval picked up the save Monday, allowing one hit and no walks with two strikeouts across 1.1 scoreless innings.

Doval retired four of the five batters he faced Monday to earn his second save of the campaign. After racking up 39 saves a season ago, Doval has only seen two save chances and has only made four appearances this far. however, he'll likely have opportunities to enhance those numbers with two more games coming against the 3-14 Marlins and a four-game series against the Diamondbacks left this week.