Doval (1-0) picked up the win Friday, giving up a hit and a walk while striking out two in a scoreless ninth inning during a 3-2 victory over the Padres.

The Giants' closer came on in a 2-2 tie at home, so he had no chance at a save, but Doval took care of business in the top of the ninth and got rewarded when Thiaro Estrada walked it off with a double in the bottom of the frame. After racking up 66 saves over the prior two season, Doval is still looking for his first save of 2024.