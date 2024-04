Doval allowed one hit in a scoreless inning and punched out three batters to earn a save over the Padres on Sunday.

Doval coughed up a two-out single but had no trouble slamming the door to secure the 3-2 win. It was his second straight scoreless appearance and his first save of the 2024 campaign. He got four whiffs on 11 swings and now owns a 5:2 K:BB through 2.2 frames.