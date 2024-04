Doval retired all three batters he faced with one strikeout to earn the save in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Marlins.

Doval faced the heart of Miami's lineup but needed just 13 pitches to retire the side in order for his third save of the year. The right-hander gave up two runs in his first outing of the season, but he has followed up with four straight scoreless appearances and has an 8:1 K:BB during that stretch.