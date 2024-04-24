Doval retired both batters he faced with one strikeout to earn the save in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Mets.

Doval entered the game with runners on the corners and one out after Tyler Rogers allowed a double and two singles before being replaced. Doval made easy work of both hitters he faced, getting Joey Wendle to strike out before inducing a one-pitch groundout to end the game. The 26-year-old has converted all four of his save opportunities thus far, and owns a 3.52 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 12:4 K:BB in 7.2 innings.