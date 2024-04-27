Doval (2-0) allowed two hits and a walk while striking out one over a scoreless inning to earn the win Friday over the Pirates.

Doval walked the tightrope in the top of the ninth inning Friday, loading the bases with one out before inducing a double play to escape the jam while keeping the game scoreless. Patrick Bailey then delivered a walk-off three-run home run to give Doval and the Giants the win. Doval has kept runs off the board in seven of his nine appearances this season, earning four saves with a 3.12 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 13:5 K:BB over 8.2 innings.