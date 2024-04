Doval allowed a run on two hits and a walk in one inning of work Sunday. He did not record a strikeout but picked up a save against the Pirates.

Doval retired the first two batters he faced before letting three straight Pirates reach base. He forced Joey Bart into a game-ended groundout to finish off the 3-2 win. Doval has converted all five of his save chances while registering a 3.38 ERA through 10.2 frames. Sunday was his first save since April 23 against the Mets.