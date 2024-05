Doval earned a save against the Red Sox on Thursday, striking out one batter in a perfect inning of work.

Doval entered in the bottom of the ninth frame with a two-run lead and retired the side in order on 14 pitches. He's given up just two runs over 11 innings since a rough season debut against San Diego on March 30. Doval is locked in as the Giants' closer, as he's now 6-for-6 in save opportunities on the campaign.