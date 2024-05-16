Doval earned the save over the Dodgers on Wednesday, allowing one hit and one walk over one inning while striking out two.

Doval entered the game with a three-run lead in the ninth and quickly retired the first two batters on strikes before walking Mookie Betts and surrendering a single to Shohei Ohtani in the next two at-bats. However, the right-handed reliever was able to get Freddie Freeman to ground out for the final out and notch his seventh save in as many chances. Doval has also recorded two strikeouts in three straight appearances.