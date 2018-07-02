Johnson (concussion) was reinstated from the 7-day disabled list Thursday and tossed three scoreless innings for Double-A Richmond.

Johnson was sidelined for just under two weeks with the head injury. The 26-year-old has maintained a shiny 1.52 ERA over his eight starts this season, but he hasn't been asked to cover more than four innings in any outings and has only generated 15 strikeouts over 23.2 innings. The lack of strikeout production along with the fact that he's well above the median age for the Eastern League doesn't make Johnson a pitcher worth tracking in dynasty formats.