Padres' Chase Johnson: Clear of hamstring issue
Johnson has returned to the mound following a hamstring injury but was able to pitch in only one Cactus League game before spring training was suspended.
Johnson missed a portion of spring training due to the troublesome hamstring but returned to action March 7 with a scoreless inning against the Diamondbacks. The right-hander was signed to a minor-league contract during the offseason and was in camp as a non-roster invitee.
