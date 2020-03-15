Play

Johnson has returned to the mound following a hamstring injury but was able to pitch in only one Cactus League game before spring training was suspended.

Johnson missed a portion of spring training due to the troublesome hamstring but returned to action March 7 with a scoreless inning against the Diamondbacks. The right-hander was signed to a minor-league contract during the offseason and was in camp as a non-roster invitee.

More News
Our Latest Stories