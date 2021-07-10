Casali went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run and a double in a 5-3 victory over Washington on Friday.

The Giants decided to put Buster Posey (thumb) on the 10-day injured list earlier in the day, giving Casali another chance to start. He came through with a big performance, finishing with his third three-hit game of the season. Casali should function as San Francisco's primary starter until Posey returns, especially since he is on a roll at the plate. Over his past five games, Casali has gone 7-for-14 with four doubles, two walks and two RBI.