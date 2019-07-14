Giants' Evan Longoria: Battling plantar fasciitis
Longoria (foot) is dealing with plantar fasciitis in his left foot, though manager Bruce Bochy is optimistic he'll be ready to play in Game 2 of Monday's doubleheader against the Rockies, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Longoria was forced to exit Sunday's series finale in Milwaukee, but the hope is that the issue won't cause him to miss much time. The Giants should have a better idea on his availability following the first half of Monday's twin bill.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
Favorable matchups for the Indians, Giants and Blue Jays make for some interesting sleeper...
-
Week 17 two-start pitcher rankings
A crowded field of two-start pitchers makes for more sleeper possibilities in Week 17, according...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings for Week 17
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Moncada up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
We already know Shane Bieber, MVP of the All-Star game, is good, but Scott White is elevating...
-
Waivers: New HR and saves sources
Scott White highlights some interesting pickups for the start of the second half.