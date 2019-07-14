Longoria (foot) is dealing with plantar fasciitis in his left foot, though manager Bruce Bochy is optimistic he'll be ready to play in Game 2 of Monday's doubleheader against the Rockies, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Longoria was forced to exit Sunday's series finale in Milwaukee, but the hope is that the issue won't cause him to miss much time. The Giants should have a better idea on his availability following the first half of Monday's twin bill.