The Giants placed Davis on waivers Saturday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Davis entered spring camp as the Giants' primary third baseman, but he quickly found himself without a clear path to playing time after the team signed Matt Chapman to a one-year deal. Rather than having Davis begin most games on the bench, the Giants will now place him on waivers in an effort to alleviate $6.9 million from their payroll. Davis slashed .248/.325/.413 with 18 homers and 69 RBI across 544 plate appearances last season and is sure to receive interest from other clubs on the waiver wire.