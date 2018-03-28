Giants' Jeff Samardzija: Placed on 10-day DL
Samardzija (pectoral) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
As expected, Samardzija will open the season on the disabled list after suffering a strained pectoral last week. The veteran hurler is currently expected to be sidelined for three-to-four weeks, so the Giants will do their best to stay afloat in the competitive N.L. West while both he and Madison Bumgarner (hand) begin their seasons on the disabled list.
