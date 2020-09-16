Samardzija (shoulder) will throw a five-inning simulated game at the alternate training site Thursday, Amy Gutierrez of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
The veteran right-hander completed a four-inning sim game last week with strong results, and he'll continue building up his workload Thursday. The availability of Kevin Gausman (elbow) could determine whether Samardzija works as a starter or reliever upon his return from the injured list.
