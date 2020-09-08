Samardzija (shoulder) will throw another simulated game Thursday, Amy Gutierrez of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Samardzija continues to work his way back from the shoulder inflammation that he's been battling since early August. He doesn't have much time left to make his return, but it appears as though he'll have a shot to make at least an appearance or two before the end of the campaign.
