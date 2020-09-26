Samardzija didn't factor into the decision in Friday's Game 2 between the Giants and the Padres. He gave up three runs on three hits while fanning one across three innings.

Samardzija had been sidelined by early August with right shoulder inflammation and, while he didn't impress anyone with his performance, he was healthy enough to throw 46 pitches (31 strikes). That could be relevant since the veteran right-hander might be available out of the bullpen for the Giants if they make the playoffs.