Samardzija (shoulder) could be activated from the 10-day injured list to start one half of Friday's doubleheader with the Padres, the Associated Press reports.

Samardzija moved to the IL on Aug. 8 with right shoulder inflammation, but the 35-year-old is seemingly back to full health now. The playoff-hopeful Giants don't currently have an opening in their five-man rotation for Samardzija, though that will change due to the doubleheader, which will result in the team closing out the regular season with six games in five days. Samardzija has seemingly kept his arm conditioned for starting duty at the Giants' alternate site in Sacramento, as he followed up a five-inning simulated game last week with a three-inning throwing session Monday. If Samardzija does indeed get a starting nod in the twin bill, he would be difficult to trust from a fantasy standpoint after he posted a 9.88 ERA and 1.61 WHIP over his three outings prior to landing on the IL.