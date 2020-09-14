The Giants have yet to clarify what Samardzija's (shoulder) role will look like when he's activated from the 10-day injured list, but he appears more likely to work out of the bullpen than rejoining the rotation, Mark W. Sanchez of KNBR 680 San Francisco reports.

Though manager Gabe Kapler said Samardzija's "stuff looked good" during a four-inning simulated game Thursday, the Giants may only be asking the right-hander to build up his arm in the event the club needs another rotation arm. Ultimately, Samardzija's role could be tied to the health of Kevin Gausman (elbow), who is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Monday. If Gausman's tests bear bad news and he's forced to the IL, Samardzija could be called upon to start before the season concludes. However, if Gausman isn't forced to miss time, Samardzija will likely prepare for a multi-inning role out of the bullpen over the final two weeks of the regular season before hitting free agency this winter.