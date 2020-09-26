Samardzija was designated for assignment and placed on unconditional release waivers by the Giants on Saturday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Samardzija made his final start of the regular season Friday after missing most of the year with right shoulder inflammation. He was believed to be a bullpen option for the Giants during the postseason, but he'll be let go as the team pushes for a playoff spot over the final two days of the season. The 35-year-old was in the final year of his contract with San Francisco, but he said Saturday that he's "100 percent" committed to continuing his career in 2021.