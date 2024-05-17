Encarnacion signed a minor-league deal with the Giants on Thursday.
Encarnacion was playing for Guerreros de Oaxaca of the Mexican League prior to the deal. He has only 81 career big-league plate appearances and was last a member of the Marlins organization.
