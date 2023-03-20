The Marlins optioned Encarnacion to Triple-A Jacksonville on Monday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
The 25-year-old outfielder received the chance to make his big-league debut in 2022 but didn't distinguish himself over his 81 plate appearances for Miami, slashing .182/.210/.338 while striking out at a 39.5 percent clip. He'll likely be in line to spend most of the 2023 campaign at Jacksonville unless injuries to other outfielders open up a more extended opportunity in the majors.
