Jerar Encarnacion: Bound for free agency
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Encarnacion elected free agency Sunday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
After the Giants designated him for assignment Monday, the 28-year-old outfielder went unclaimed off waivers. Rather than sticking around in the organization as a member of the Triple-A Sacramento roster, Encarnacion opted to try his luck on the open market. Encarnacion will likely have to settle for a minor-league deal after slashing just .176/.200/.206 over 35 plate appearances with the Giants prior to being removed from their 40-man roster.
More News
-
Giants' Jerar Encarnacion: Booted off 40-man roster•
-
Giants' Jerar Encarnacion: Idle Saturday•
-
Giants' Jerar Encarnacion: Gaining traction as everyday player•
-
Giants' Jerar Encarnacion: Doubles in defeat•
-
Giants' Jerar Encarnacion: On bench for season opener•
-
Giants' Jerar Encarnacion: Launches first spring homer•