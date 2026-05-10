Encarnacion elected free agency Sunday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

After the Giants designated him for assignment Monday, the 28-year-old outfielder went unclaimed off waivers. Rather than sticking around in the organization as a member of the Triple-A Sacramento roster, Encarnacion opted to try his luck on the open market. Encarnacion will likely have to settle for a minor-league deal after slashing just .176/.200/.206 over 35 plate appearances with the Giants prior to being removed from their 40-man roster.