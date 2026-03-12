Encarnacion went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 5-2 Cactus League win over the Royals.

Encarnacion drove a 383-foot homer to right-center field in the third inning, giving the Giants a four-run lead with his first long ball of the spring. The 28-year-old is competing for a roster spot ahead of Opening Day and is out of minor-league options following an injury-riddled 2025 campaign in which he slashed .200/.214/.364 with seven RBI, five runs scored, two homers and one stolen base across 56 plate appearances in 19 outings. While he has primarily operated as an outfielder in the past, Encarnacion has experience at first base and could see time at DH to open the 2026 season if San Francisco decides Bryce Eldridge needs more time to develop with Triple-A Sacramento, per Maria Guardado of MLB.com.