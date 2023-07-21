Encarnacion cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Jacksonville on Friday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
He's no longer on the 40-man roster but will remain in the organization. Encarnacion is batting .211/.324/.438 with 19 home runs at Jacksonville this season.
