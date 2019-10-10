Giants' Joey Bart: Avoids thumb surgery
Bart will be out 4-to-6 weeks with a non-displaced fracture of his right thumb but won't require surgery.
Bart was hit by a pitch Tuesday while playing in the Arizona Fall League, and he'll obviously be sidelined for the remainder of that season. Overall it's relatively good news, as the 22-year-old shouldn't have any issues being ready for spring training in February.
