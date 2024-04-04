Soler went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and two total runs scored in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Dodgers.

Soler has powered up with homers in back-to-back games, and he has an RBI in each of the last three contests. The slugger is 7-for-25 (.280) with a 5:6 BB:K through seven games this season. Soler displayed better plate discipline with a 24.3 percent strikeouts rate and an 11.6 percent walk rate in 2023, but it's possible he could build on those marks in 2024. His playing as the Giants' designated hitter has been steady, so he should continue to be heavily involved in run production.