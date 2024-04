Soler went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 11-2 win over the Rays.

Soler went seven games without a long ball, and he hit just .125 (3-for-24) with five walks in that span. The designated hitter's power has been there for the Giants so far with three homers through 15 games, but he's batting just .208 with four RBI, nine runs scored, three doubles and a 10:13 BB:K over 64 plate appearances.