Soler went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 17-1 loss to the Diamondbacks.

The Giants had just four hits in the contests, with Soler's homer being the only one to produce a run for the home team. He's been strong lately, going 9-for-28 (.321) with two homers, one double, three RBI and four runs scored over his last eight games. The slugger is slashing .240/.341/.453 with four homers, six RBI and 12 runs scored over 21 contests to begin his Giants tenure.