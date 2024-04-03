Soler went 2-for-3 with a solo home run during Tuesday's loss to the Dodgers.

After notching 36 long balls a season ago, it took Soler six games to get on the board in the homer column, tagging Ryan Yarbrough for a solo shot in the sixth inning. Overall, Soler's power has been down this season -- possibly a byproduct of having home games in the pitcher-friendly Oracle Park or the early season cold weather -- with his ISO sitting at .190 from .262 a season ago. Regardless, Soler has been able to contribute elsewhere, with five runs scored and a .370 OBP.