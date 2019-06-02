Giants' Kevin Pillar: Doubles twice Saturday
Pillar went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and two runs Saturday in the Giants' 8-2 win over the Orioles.
Pillar had only managed one extra-base hit in his previous 14 games before doubling twice in the penultimate game of the series in Baltimore. The 29-year-old remains locked into a full-time role in the San Francisco outfield, but his lack of power and lowly .220 batting average have rendered Pillar more of an NL-only play than a genuine mixed-league asset. He'll start again Sunday, batting sixth while manning right field, per Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com.
