Harrison came away with a no-decision in Friday's 8-7 comeback win over the Mets, giving up five runs (four earned) on six hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out six.

The rookie southpaw got hit hard, serving up loud homers to J.D. Martinez and Mark Vientos in the fifth inning, and Harrison left the mound with the Giants down 5-2 before they once again rallied, becoming only the fourth team since 1900 to win three straight games that it had been trailing by at least four runs. Harrison has pitched into the sixth inning only once in his last five starts, and curiously the exception came at Coors Field. He'll take a 3.90 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 55:21 K:BB through 60 innings into his next outing, which is scheduled to come at home next week against the Phillies.