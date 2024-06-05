Harrison dropped to 4-3 on the season in Tuesday's 8-5 loss to the Diamondbacks, allowing four runs (three earned) on eight hits and no walks while striking out five over six innings.

Harrison worked a pair of clean innings before the Diamondbacks opened up the third with four consecutive hits, leading to three runs and then tacked on an unearned run in the fourth. Despite giving up some hard hits early, Harrison was able to buckle down and complete six innings for the first time since May 7. He also managed to not walk a batter for the first time since April 26. The 22-year-old has now given up 20 hits over his last 11 innings, though that also comes with a 10:1 K:BB. Harrison will carry a 4.18 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 65:22 K:BB into his next start, which projects to fall against Houston early next week.