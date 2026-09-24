Harrison struck out a batter and gave up a run on three hits and no walks over an inning of relief in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Phillies.

After giving up five runs (four earned) while failing to escape the second inning in a start versus the Pirates last Thursday, Harrison has made his last two appearances out of the bullpen. Harrison retired just one of the three batters he faced in a relief outing against the Orioles over the weekend, and his struggles continued during Tuesday's appearance. The southpaw had been pitching at an All-Star level during the first half of the season, but he's completely unraveled since returning to action Aug. 5 following a four-week stint on the injured list. Over his 10 appearances (seven starts) since being activated, Harrison owns a 7.80 ERA and 2.20 WHIP across 30 innings. Harrison's string of poor performances could put him at risk of being left off the Brewers' postseason roster.