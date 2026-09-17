Harrison (10-5) took the loss Thursday against the Pirates, allowing five runs (four earned) on four hits and two walks over 1.2 innings. He struck out two.

Harrison's struggles continued in his return to the Brewers' rotation. After turning in a scoreless first inning, the southpaw imploded in the second, where Pittsburgh put up a five spot. Harrison's now given up a staggering 21 earned runs across just nine innings in his last four appearances. His ERA is up to 4.25 through 112.1 innings this season with a 1.34 WHIP and 136:35 K:BB. Given his difficulties Thursday, Harrison figures to return to Milwaukee's bullpen down the stretch.