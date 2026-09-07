Brewers manager Pat Murphy said Monday that Harrison is scheduled to start Saturday against the Reds, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

After Harrison struggled again in Sunday's loss to the Reds, Murphy noted after the contest that a role change for the left-hander was on the table. Harrison will get another start this weekend, though Murphy indicated the leash would be short and the club would likely have a long man ready in the bullpen just in case. The owner of a 6.15 ERA over his last eight starts, Harrison has lasted just 3.2 innings in each of his last two outings.