Harrison failed to record an out and was charged with four earned runs on four hits in a relief appearance in Saturday's 13-9 win over the Reds.

After Harrison was lit up for 15 runs (13 earned) in his prior two starts, Brewers manager Pat Murphy elected to shift the left-hander to a relief role with the hope that the change would provide a needed reset. Though Harrison's velocity ticked back up Saturday, his command was still lacking, as he gave up a double and three base hits on 17 pitches before Murphy lifted him from the game. Per Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Murphy expressed optimism after the game that Harrison would be able to bounce back from his recent rough patch, but the southpaw's recent form makes it unlikely that he'll resurface in the rotation in the near future.