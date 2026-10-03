Harrison is listed on the Brewers' roster for their National League Division Series against the Padres.

Harrison was at risk of missing out on the Brewers' postseason roster after giving up 25 runs (22 earned) in his final 12.1 regular-season innings, but the team seems to feel comfortable including him to presumably work out of the bullpen. The 25-year-old lefty looked sharper during his final regular-season outing against the Cardinals, tossing two scoreless innings while striking out four batters, but he still isn't likely to see high-leverage work in the playoffs.