Harrison (4-2) took the loss Wednesday against the Phillies, allowing four runs on 12 hits and a walk over five innings. He struck out five.

Harrison's final line ultimately could've looked a lot worse as he surrendered a career-most 12 hits. The 22-year-old southpaw's hit a rough patch of late, giving up three or more runs over five innings in each of his last four starts. Harrison's ERA is up to 4.15 through 12 starts (65 innings) this year with a 1.40 WHIP and 60:22 K:BB. He'll look to get on track in his next outing, currently lined up for early next week in Arizona.