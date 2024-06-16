The Giants placed Harrison on the 15-day injured list Sunday with a right ankle sprain.

Harrison had been scheduled to start Sunday's game against the Angels, but his ankle injury will prompt the Giants to go with an impromptu bullpen day for the series finale, with left-hander Erik Miller serving as the team's opening pitcher. The severity of Harrison's ankle sprain isn't clear, but he'll be eligible to return from the IL as soon as June 28. After getting off to a rough start to the season through his first five outings, Harrison had rebounded with a 2-2 record, 3.40 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 44:17 K:BB in 50.1 innings across his subsequent nine starts.